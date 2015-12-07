Bonucci confident Juventus can go far in Champions League

Leonardo Bonucci believes Juventus have what it takes to make an impact on the latter stages of the Champions League, even if he feels they are not at the same level as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Serie A champions made it to the final of the competition last season, where Barca eventually proved too strong, winning 3-1 in Berlin, and Bonucci is hoping for a similarly impressive campaign this term.

Juve have already booked their ticket for the knockout stages and will clinch top spot in Group D if they get at least a draw against Sevilla on Tuesday.

"We have to go to Sevilla and focus only on our own result. Finishing top of the standings could give us a favourable draw in the first knockout round and for that reason we have to come back with a positive result on Tuesday night," Bonucci told the official Juventus website.

"In Europe, we're perhaps not quite at the level of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid but, with a touch of luck, our usual discipline and a few moments of magic from our younger players, we can make our mark on the Champions League again this season."

Juve will be hoping Paulo Dybala can lead the way against Sevilla following his fine performances in recent weeks, with many comparing the young Argentine to compatriot Carlos Tevez, who left the Turin giants to re-join Boca Juniors in the off-season.

"They are very different players when you look at them. Carlos was the focal point of our team, while Paulo is only 22 years of age," Bonucci said.

"But he has immense quality and he'll only continue to blossom if he's given the space to grow.

"I have no doubt that he will be a key part of this Juventus side for a long time to come."