Bonucci sees off attempted armed robbery

The Italy international was with his wife and baby son at a car dealership in Turin on Thursday, looking to buy a Ferrari, when a man with his face covered pointed a gun at his head and demanded that he give him his watch.

Bonucci refused and instead punched the thief, knocking him to the ground before chasing him as he tried to get away on a scooter with his accomplice.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reported the man shouted "What are you doing? Are you mad? I'll shoot you" as Bonucci pursued them in vain.

He later reported the incident to the police.