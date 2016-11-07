Bonucci speaks out on Man City links

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has denied claims that he contacted Manchester City seeking a transfer to the Premier League outfit.

City chief executive Ferran Soriano claimed last month that Bonucci had called the club ahead of this season stating a desire to play under Pep Guardiola.

But the Italy centre-back, who has won five Serie A titles with Juve, insists no such conversation took place.

"I never called anybody and they never called me personally," Bonucci told RAI.

"I feel I have the Juve shirt sewn to my body because I breathe it every day, but wearing the national team shirt is also an honour. There is nothing better than feeling you are a player that youngsters look up to. I like being this and giving 100 per cent when I wear this shirt.

"I feel like I am at a turning point in my career now. Anybody can have one or two great years, but it is now up to me to continue this. I will give all I have got to improve my qualities and be important for Juve and for the national team."

The 29-year-old also reflected on a particularly tough period in his life, when his son Matteo underwent emergency surgery this year, an experience that Bonucci says he drew strength from.

He added: "It was certainly a difficult moment and I'd like to thank all the Juventus fans for having shown me their affection.

"It was a big test for my family. Matteo showed that he's a battler and we were right behind him, and now we are more serene because we see him playing and smiling.

"Now that the situation has improved, he's in great form and I'd like to thank all of those who were close by us. Matteo succeeded in uniting fans from throughout Italy without even thinking what colour shirt his dad wore and that is the biggest victory for me as a footballer, for him and for our family.

"This experience has fortified us and I'd like to ask all families in similar situations to keep believing all the time because unity brings strength and love is an infinite force."