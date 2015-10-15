Bony ready to fill Aguero void

Wilfried Bony is ready to come to Manchester City's rescue and fill the void left by injured star Sergio Aguero.

City are expected to be without Aguero for at least a month after the Argentina striker injured his hamstring on international duty last week.

Aguero's absence is a blow for City following his five-goal haul against Newcastle United prior to the international break.

The pressure is now on Bony to step up in Aguero's absence and the Ivory Coast international is relishing the opportunity as City bid to sustain their Premier League title bid.

"It's never good when your team-mates are injured but that's the way football goes sometimes," Bony told City's official website.

"Now I need to take things game by game and work hard. I have to take my chance and score goals for the team – that's why I'm here.

"My first concern is helping my team-mates and playing my part - we'll see how things go starting this Saturday against Bournemouth."

Bony has endured his fair share of injury problems since arriving from Swansea City in January.

The 26-year-old has only started two Premier League matches this season, with four of his six appearances coming off the bench, but he is ready to put his injury woes behind him, beginning with AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bony added: "It's been the worst spell of my career without question – in the past five years I'd never missed more than two games in a row and at Swansea I only missed a handful of matches and that was mostly because of a red card I received.

"I've had nothing but bad luck in the past year, but hopefully, that's the end of it now. It's not been the best time for me in that respect and has been very frustrating, but hopefully the City fans will now see the new Bony.

"All I need is the first goal to come and hopefully many others will follow."