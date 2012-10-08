Bony still open to Aston Villa move
By Gregg Davies
Aston Villa target Wilfried Bony has insisted he remains open to a move away from the Eredivisie.
The Ivory Coast international, who hit a hat-trick in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Heerenveen, was close to a move to the West Midlands in the summer before the move broke down.
But the in-form Bony could still leave when the transfer window re-opens in January.
"I know that clubs follow me," said the striker. "But as long as nobody is officially reported at Vitesse, I can say little about my future.
"The club knows that I am open to a departure, but there must be serious interest for me."
By Joe Brewin
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.