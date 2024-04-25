Netbusters! Why this has been the most entertaining Premier League season EVER and the goals are going to keep coming

By James Andrew
published

There have been a record number of goals scored this season in the Premier League - but why and how many more will be scored?

Cole Palmer
Cole Palmer has netted 20 Premier League goals this season for Chelsea and is in the hunt for the Golden Boot (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is a strong argument to make that this Premier League season is the most exciting yet. There is a three way battle at the top of the table for the title, the race for Europe goes right down to Brighton in 11th place and the relegation battle providing plenty of drama.

And if you have been watching the Premier League this season and thought to yourself ‘there have been a lot of goals this season’ then you would be correct.

Editor

James Andrew is the editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing both the magazine and website. James is an NCTJ qualified journalist and began his career as a news reporter in regional newspapers in 2006 before moving into sport a year later. In 2011 he started a six year stint on the sports desk at the Daily Mail and MailOnline. James was appointed editor of FourFourTwo in December 2019. Across his career James has interviewed the likes of Franco Baresi, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and Michael Owen. James has been a Fulham season ticket holder since the mid-1990s and enjoys watching them home and away, through promotion and relegation.