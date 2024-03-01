Premier League kits 2024/25: Everything we know about next season's shirts
All Premier League kits 2024/25, home, away and third – and what we know about each, from rumours to reports
The first Premier League kits 2024/25 will be dropping before the 2023/24 season is over – such is the modern world.
With football fashion a big deal these days, the race to release jerseys ahead of next season is already underway. Rumours and reports of various sponsorships, brand deals and even colour combinations always drop in the months before the season, teasing those fans who look to spend megabucks each season.
So who's wearing what in 2024/25?
Premier League kits 2024/25: All the info we have on shirts for next season
Arsenal
Arsenal home kit for 2024/25
The Arsenal home kit is set to be manufactured by Adidas. Aside from being red and white, it is rumoured that the Gunners may incorporate navy blue once more, like Adi kits of the early 90s.
Arsenal away kit for 2024/25
The Arsenal away kit is set to be manufactured by Adidas. Little is known of the shirt but it is rumoured to be black, following 2022/23's wildly popular black/gold change strip.
Arsenal third kit for 2024/25
The Arsenal third kit is set to be manufactured by Adidas.
Little is known about the shirt but like other third strips from the German manufacturer, it is rumoured that the classic Trefoil logo will make a return instead of the newer Three Stripes insignia.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa home kit for 2024/25
The Aston Villa home kit is set to be manufactured by Adidas, following a huge partnership brokered with the German brand, as per the Telegraph. This follows issues that the Villains had with previous brand, Castore, including a “wet look” on shirts.
Little is known about the shirt but given that Villa are to celebrate their 150th anniversary, it's possible that their new shirts will pay tribute in some way.
The Midlands club introduced a new, circular badge at the start of this season – but that could be canned already following a backlash from fans.
Aston Villa away kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Aston Villa away shirt for next season.
Aston Villa third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Aston Villa third shirt for next season.
Bournemouth
Bournemouth home kit for 2024/25
The Bournemouth home kit is set to be manufactured by Umbro. With the legendary manufacturer now in its 100th year, there have been reports that a centenary logo is on the way – though it's unconfirmed whether this will be used on football shirts.
That may be the only new logo. A brand-new Cherries badge leaked online – but that's since been denied to be anything that'll be used on kits by the club's chief of business.
Bournemouth away kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Bournemouth away shirt for next season.
Bournemouth third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Bournemouth third shirt for next season.
Brentford
Brentford home kit for 2024/25
The Brentford home kit for this season, made by Umbro, is set carried over to next season, as is tradition for the Bees. The home jersey for this season is labelled as “23/25” online, indicating that the two-year cycle for home kits remains.
It is unknown whether the rumoured centenary Umbro logo will appear on this shirt or any.
Brentford away kit for 2024/25
Last season's away kit has remained for a second season – so it is possible that the Bees will be wearing this season's third kit next term. This is labelled as the “23/24” third shirt online but could change later down the line.
Brentford third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Brentford third shirt for next season.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion home kit for 2024/25
The Brighton & Hove Albion home kit is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Brighton & Hove Albion away kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Brighton away shirt for next season.
Brighton & Hove Albion third kit for 2024/25
In recent seasons, Brighton's away shirt has been used as the following season's third shirt – meaning that this term's black/green striped effort is expected to be used for the third top next term.
Burnley
Burnley home kit for 2024/25
The Burnley home kit is set to be manufactured by Umbro. Little is known about the shirt – including whether the reported centenary Umbro logo will appear on the top.
Burnley away kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Burnley away shirt for next season.
Burnley third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Burnley third shirt for next season.
Chelsea
Chelsea home kit for 2024/25
The Chelsea home kit is set to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known of the shirt at current, though it has been rumoured that orange could be used as a secondary colour alongside the more customary blue. The traditional badge looks set to return after the shiny version of this season.
Chelsea away kit for 2024/25
The Chelsea away kit for next season is rumoured to be beige with orange and navy accents.
Chelsea third kit for 2024/25
The Chelsea third shirt for next season is rumoured to be black with touches of pink and yellow. A stripped-back lion badge may well be employed.
Following reports of Nike revolutionising their iconic Swoosh logo, Chelsea's third shirt may well incorporate the new insignia, as the Blues are one of the American manufacturer's elite clubs.
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace home kit for 2024/25
The Crystal Palace home kit is expected to be manufactured by Macron. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Crystal Palace away kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Crystal Palace away shirt for next season.
Crystal Palace third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Crystal Palace third shirt for next season.
Everton
Everton home kit for 2024/25
The Everton home kit is expected to be manufactured by Hummel. Little is known about the shirt at current.
With the Toffees planning to move into their new state-of-the-art stadium in 2025, it is possible that one – or all – of next season's jerseys could have a nod to the club leaving Goodison Park. This season, the pattern on the tiers of Goodison featured on the home shirt's collar
Everton away kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Everton away shirt for next season.
Everton third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Everton third shirt for next season.
Fulham
Fulham home kit for 2024/25
The Fulham home kit is expected to be manufactured by Adidas. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Fulham away kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Fulham away shirt for next season.
Fulham third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Fulham third shirt for next season.
Liverpool
Liverpool home kit for 2024/25
The Liverpool home kit is set to be manufactured by Nike. Following a leak from This Is Anfield, the shirt is going to be a little darker with yellow accents and the liver bird badge appearing over a crest that reads “YNWA”, standing for You'll Never Walk Alone.
Liverpool away kit for 2024/25
Following a leak from This Is Anfield, Liverpool's away kit is going to be a dark grey with teal accents.
Liverpool third kit for 2024/25
Following a leak from This Is Anfield, the Liverpool third shirt appears to be white with a base pattern, with Nike using their new rotated Swoosh icon for this top.
Luton Town
Luton Town home kit for 2024/25
The Luton home kit is expected to be manufactured by Umbro. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Luton Town away kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Luton away shirt for next season.
Luton Town third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Luton third shirt for next season.
Manchester City
Manchester City home kit for 2024/25
The Manchester City home kit is set to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current – but there aren't expected to be too many surprises in terms of colours or accents.
The City shirts could well be made from the German manufacturer's RE:FIBRE technology.
Manchester City away kit for 2024/25
The Manchester City away shirt is rumoured to be a take on the fluorescent yellow striped shirt from over 20 years ago, which Raheem Sterling previously wore on a FourFourTwo cover.
Manchester City third kit for 2024/25
The Manchester City third shirt for next season is rumoured to be a dark red colour.
Manchester United
Manchester United home kit for 2024/25
The Manchester United home kit is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt will feature a brand-new sponsor, with American technology company Snapdragon having agreed a deal to have their logo on the front of the jersey.
Manchester United away kit for 2024/25
The Manchester United away kit for next season is rumoured to be a dark blue shade with red accents, recalling classic United tops of the past that have had this colour scheme.
Manchester United third kit for 2024/25
For a third season in a row, United are rumoured to have a white kit. With reports of the classic Adidas Trefoil logo making a return to elite clubs' third kits next term, this could be the first Manchester United jersey with the iconic Adidas logo since the early 1990s.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United home kit for 2024/25
The Newcastle United home kit is set to be manufactured by Adidas, following the announcement of a ‘multi-year partnership’ with the German manufacturer. Newcastle wore Adidas shirts for much of the 90s and 2000s, with their first effort back with the Three Stripes rumoured to have grey accents with the traditional black-and-white stripes.
Newcastle United away kit for 2024/25
The Newcastle away shirt for next season is rumoured to consist of hoops, of maroon and navy colours, just like the classic away shirt that Adidas introduced for the Toon in the 1990s.
Newcastle United third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Newcastle third shirt for next season – but with the Magpies are set to be one of Adidas's elite clubs following their deal with the brand and could well have a shirt with an alternate crest and the classic Adidas Trefoil logo.
Since the Saudi takeover, Newcastle have had elements of green in change strips – which could continue next term.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest home kit for 2024/25
The Nottingham Forest home kit is expected to be manufactured by Adidas. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Nottingham Forest away kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Nottingham Forest away shirt for next season.
Nottingham Forest third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Nottingham Forest third shirt for next season.
Sheffield United
Sheffield United home kit for 2024/25
The Sheffield United home kit is expected to be manufactured by Errea. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Sheffield United away kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Sheffield United away shirt for next season.
Sheffield United third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Sheffield United third shirt for next season.
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur home kit for 2024/25
The Tottenham home kit is set to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current – but nothing outlandish is expected following successive traditional white shirts with navy blue flourishes.
Tottenham Hotspur away kit for 2024/25
Spurs' away shirt for next season is rumoured to be a soft, light blue colour, labelled ‘cobalt bliss’ by Nike.
Tottenham Hotspur third kit for 2024/25
The Spurs third shirt for next season is rumoured to be light green with dark green accents. Nike's expected Swoosh rotation could be present, while it's rumoured that a traditional shield design will be included as a background to the more modern cockerel motif.
West Ham United
West Ham United home kit for 2024/25
The West Ham United home kit is expected to be manufactured by Umbro. Little is known about the shirt at current – including whether or not the reported centenary Umbro logo will be used on this shirt or any others.
West Ham United away kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the West Ham away shirt for next season.
West Ham United third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the West Ham third shirt for next season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers home kit for 2024/25
The Wolverhampton Wanderers home kit is expected to be manufactured by Castore – though that may be subject to change, given that Castore's other Premier League clubs Newcastle and Aston Villa have ended their deal with the sportswear company. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Wolverhampton Wanderers away kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Wolves away shirt for next season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers third kit for 2024/25
Little is known about the Wolves third shirt for next season.
