Premier League kits 2024/25: Everything we know about next season's shirts

The first Premier League kits 2024/25 will be dropping before the 2023/24 season is over – such is the modern world.

With football fashion a big deal these days, the race to release jerseys ahead of next season is already underway. Rumours and reports of various sponsorships, brand deals and even colour combinations always drop in the months before the season, teasing those fans who look to spend megabucks each season.

So who's wearing what in 2024/25?

Premier League kits 2024/25: All the info we have on shirts for next season

Arsenal

Arsenal home kit for 2024/25

Arsenal might have a home shirt that includes navy blue next season (Image credit: Rob Gallagher/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Arsenal home kit is set to be manufactured by Adidas. Aside from being red and white, it is rumoured that the Gunners may incorporate navy blue once more, like Adi kits of the early 90s.

Arsenal away kit for 2024/25

Could the Gunners play in black again next season? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Arsenal away kit is set to be manufactured by Adidas. Little is known of the shirt but it is rumoured to be black, following 2022/23's wildly popular black/gold change strip.

Arsenal third kit for 2024/25

The Arsenal third kit is set to be manufactured by Adidas.

Little is known about the shirt but like other third strips from the German manufacturer, it is rumoured that the classic Trefoil logo will make a return instead of the newer Three Stripes insignia.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa home kit for 2024/25

Aston Villa's Castore era may be over (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Aston Villa home kit is set to be manufactured by Adidas, following a huge partnership brokered with the German brand, as per the Telegraph. This follows issues that the Villains had with previous brand, Castore, including a “wet look” on shirts.

Little is known about the shirt but given that Villa are to celebrate their 150th anniversary, it's possible that their new shirts will pay tribute in some way.

The Midlands club introduced a new, circular badge at the start of this season – but that could be canned already following a backlash from fans.

Aston Villa away kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Aston Villa away shirt for next season.

Aston Villa third kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Aston Villa third shirt for next season.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth home kit for 2024/25

That old Bournemouth crest looks like staying (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bournemouth home kit is set to be manufactured by Umbro. With the legendary manufacturer now in its 100th year, there have been reports that a centenary logo is on the way – though it's unconfirmed whether this will be used on football shirts.

That may be the only new logo. A brand-new Cherries badge leaked online – but that's since been denied to be anything that'll be used on kits by the club's chief of business.

Bournemouth away kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Bournemouth away shirt for next season.

Bournemouth third kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Bournemouth third shirt for next season.

Brentford

Brentford home kit for 2024/25

Another year of this kit in west London (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brentford home kit for this season, made by Umbro, is set carried over to next season, as is tradition for the Bees. The home jersey for this season is labelled as “23/25” online, indicating that the two-year cycle for home kits remains.

It is unknown whether the rumoured centenary Umbro logo will appear on this shirt or any.

Brentford away kit for 2024/25

Brentford may get two years out of this design (Image credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Last season's away kit has remained for a second season – so it is possible that the Bees will be wearing this season's third kit next term. This is labelled as the “23/24” third shirt online but could change later down the line.

Brentford third kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Brentford third shirt for next season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion home kit for 2024/25

The Brighton & Hove Albion home kit is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Brighton & Hove Albion away kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Brighton away shirt for next season.

Brighton & Hove Albion third kit for 2024/25

Brighton might wear this shirt agaain next season (Image credit: Brighton & Hove Albion)

In recent seasons, Brighton's away shirt has been used as the following season's third shirt – meaning that this term's black/green striped effort is expected to be used for the third top next term.

Burnley

Burnley home kit for 2024/25

The Burnley home kit is set to be manufactured by Umbro. Little is known about the shirt – including whether the reported centenary Umbro logo will appear on the top.

Burnley away kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Burnley away shirt for next season.

Burnley third kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Burnley third shirt for next season.

Chelsea

Chelsea home kit for 2024/25

After a year of the iridescent Chelsea badge, it seems the classic version will return next term (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The Chelsea home kit is set to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known of the shirt at current, though it has been rumoured that orange could be used as a secondary colour alongside the more customary blue. The traditional badge looks set to return after the shiny version of this season.

Chelsea away kit for 2024/25

Chelsea's away shirt for next season could look a little like this (Image credit: Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The Chelsea away kit for next season is rumoured to be beige with orange and navy accents.

Chelsea third kit for 2024/25

Chelsea could be about to wear black again (Image credit: David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

The Chelsea third shirt for next season is rumoured to be black with touches of pink and yellow. A stripped-back lion badge may well be employed.

Following reports of Nike revolutionising their iconic Swoosh logo, Chelsea's third shirt may well incorporate the new insignia, as the Blues are one of the American manufacturer's elite clubs.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace home kit for 2024/25

The Crystal Palace home kit is expected to be manufactured by Macron. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Crystal Palace away kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Crystal Palace away shirt for next season.

Crystal Palace third kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Crystal Palace third shirt for next season.

Everton

Everton home kit for 2024/25

Next season will be the final one at Goodison (Image credit: Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

The Everton home kit is expected to be manufactured by Hummel. Little is known about the shirt at current.

With the Toffees planning to move into their new state-of-the-art stadium in 2025, it is possible that one – or all – of next season's jerseys could have a nod to the club leaving Goodison Park. This season, the pattern on the tiers of Goodison featured on the home shirt's collar

Everton away kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Everton away shirt for next season.

Everton third kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Everton third shirt for next season.

Fulham

Fulham home kit for 2024/25

The Fulham home kit is expected to be manufactured by Adidas. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Fulham away kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Fulham away shirt for next season.

Fulham third kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Fulham third shirt for next season.

Liverpool

Liverpool home kit for 2024/25

Yellow is returning as an accent on a Liverpool top (Image credit: PA)

The Liverpool home kit is set to be manufactured by Nike. Following a leak from This Is Anfield, the shirt is going to be a little darker with yellow accents and the liver bird badge appearing over a crest that reads “YNWA”, standing for You'll Never Walk Alone.

Liverpool away kit for 2024/25

It'll be something a little like this for Liverpool next season, should leaks be true (Image credit: Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Following a leak from This Is Anfield, Liverpool's away kit is going to be a dark grey with teal accents.

Liverpool third kit for 2024/25

Liverpool's third kit will recall this top, if leaks are to be believed (Image credit: Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Following a leak from This Is Anfield, the Liverpool third shirt appears to be white with a base pattern, with Nike using their new rotated Swoosh icon for this top.

Luton Town

Luton Town home kit for 2024/25

The Luton home kit is expected to be manufactured by Umbro. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Luton Town away kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Luton away shirt for next season.

Luton Town third kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Luton third shirt for next season.

Manchester City

Manchester City home kit for 2024/25

Next season will apparently see another plain-ish City shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Manchester City home kit is set to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current – but there aren't expected to be too many surprises in terms of colours or accents.

The City shirts could well be made from the German manufacturer's RE:FIBRE technology.

Manchester City away kit for 2024/25

Manchester City inspired by the past? (Image credit: Future)

The Manchester City away shirt is rumoured to be a take on the fluorescent yellow striped shirt from over 20 years ago, which Raheem Sterling previously wore on a FourFourTwo cover.

Manchester City third kit for 2024/25

City are rumoured to be returning to red (Image credit: Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

The Manchester City third shirt for next season is rumoured to be a dark red colour.

Manchester United

Manchester United home kit for 2024/25

The Manchester United home kit is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt will feature a brand-new sponsor, with American technology company Snapdragon having agreed a deal to have their logo on the front of the jersey.

Manchester United away kit for 2024/25

Another classic look for United beckons (Image credit: John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Manchester United away kit for next season is rumoured to be a dark blue shade with red accents, recalling classic United tops of the past that have had this colour scheme.

Manchester United third kit for 2024/25

More of the same for United? (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

For a third season in a row, United are rumoured to have a white kit. With reports of the classic Adidas Trefoil logo making a return to elite clubs' third kits next term, this could be the first Manchester United jersey with the iconic Adidas logo since the early 1990s.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United home kit for 2024/25

Adidas UK teased their link-up with Newcastle United in an image posted on social media in August last year (Image credit: Adidas UK)

The Newcastle United home kit is set to be manufactured by Adidas, following the announcement of a ‘multi-year partnership’ with the German manufacturer. Newcastle wore Adidas shirts for much of the 90s and 2000s, with their first effort back with the Three Stripes rumoured to have grey accents with the traditional black-and-white stripes.

Newcastle United away kit for 2024/25

The Newcastle away shirt for next season is rumoured to consist of hoops, of maroon and navy colours, just like the classic away shirt that Adidas introduced for the Toon in the 1990s.

The Toon will welcome back this classic look (Image credit: Ben Radford/Allsport)

Newcastle United third kit for 2024/25

Could Newcastle wear more green? (Image credit: Getty)

Little is known about the Newcastle third shirt for next season – but with the Magpies are set to be one of Adidas's elite clubs following their deal with the brand and could well have a shirt with an alternate crest and the classic Adidas Trefoil logo.

Since the Saudi takeover, Newcastle have had elements of green in change strips – which could continue next term.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest home kit for 2024/25

The Nottingham Forest home kit is expected to be manufactured by Adidas. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Nottingham Forest away kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Nottingham Forest away shirt for next season.

Nottingham Forest third kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Nottingham Forest third shirt for next season.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United home kit for 2024/25

The Sheffield United home kit is expected to be manufactured by Errea. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Sheffield United away kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Sheffield United away shirt for next season.

Sheffield United third kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Sheffield United third shirt for next season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur home kit for 2024/25

Nike haven't exactly experimented with Spurs home shirts (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tottenham home kit is set to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current – but nothing outlandish is expected following successive traditional white shirts with navy blue flourishes.

Tottenham Hotspur away kit for 2024/25

Tottenham might wear something a bit like this next season (Image credit: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Spurs' away shirt for next season is rumoured to be a soft, light blue colour, labelled ‘cobalt bliss’ by Nike.

Tottenham Hotspur third kit for 2024/25

Green shirts have happy memories for Spurs fans (Image credit: Getty)

The Spurs third shirt for next season is rumoured to be light green with dark green accents. Nike's expected Swoosh rotation could be present, while it's rumoured that a traditional shield design will be included as a background to the more modern cockerel motif.

West Ham United

West Ham United home kit for 2024/25

The West Ham United home kit is expected to be manufactured by Umbro. Little is known about the shirt at current – including whether or not the reported centenary Umbro logo will be used on this shirt or any others.

West Ham United away kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the West Ham away shirt for next season.

West Ham United third kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the West Ham third shirt for next season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers home kit for 2024/25

The Wolverhampton Wanderers home kit is expected to be manufactured by Castore – though that may be subject to change, given that Castore's other Premier League clubs Newcastle and Aston Villa have ended their deal with the sportswear company. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Wolverhampton Wanderers away kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Wolves away shirt for next season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers third kit for 2024/25

Little is known about the Wolves third shirt for next season.