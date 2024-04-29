Premier League supercomputer predicts thrilling run-in as Arsenal and Man City go toe-to-toe

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola's teams are battling for the title

The supercomputers have been booted up again after another thrilling weekend at the top of the Premier League table.

After seeing Liverpool drop more points on Saturday when they drew 2-2 at West Ham, Arsenal surged to a 3-0 half-time lead against Tottenham in Sunday’s north London derby before surviving a late Spurs rally to claim a 3-2 victory.

Manchester City responded with a workmanlike 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest later that afternoon and again sit one point behind the Gunners with a game in hand.

Arsenal are looking to end a 20-year title drought (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s now a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City, as Mikel Arteta looks to win the Gunners’ first title since the Invincibles conquered all 20 years ago, while Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to make history with a fourth consecutive title.

It’s set to be an exciting climax to the campaign, with Bettingexpert firing up their BETSiE supercomputer in order to predict how it will pan out.

Their final table sees Manchester City finishing on top as the supercomputer calculates a final point total of 87.7 points for Guardiola’s men, ahead of Arsenal on 86.9 points.

Liverpool are third on 81.8 points, with Aston Villa (70.1 points) pipping Tottenham (66.6 points) to fourth. They have Newcastle joining Spurs in qualifying for the Europa League in sixth (58.6), ahead of Europa Conference-bound Manchester United in seventh (58.4).

Manchester City are looking to make it four titles in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the other end of the table, relegated Sheffield United are joined back in the Championship by Burnley and Luton, with Nottingham Forest escaping relegation in 17th place.

Arsenal will be hoping to prove the supercomputer wrong and arguably have the easier run-in than City. Arteta’s side host Bournemouth on Saturday before visiting Old Trafford to face Manchester United with their final match of the season at home to Everton.

City, who have the advantage of an extra game to play, host Wolves next weekend, before a trip to Fulham on May 11. They visit Spurs midweek before a final-day clash at home to West Ham.

Final Premier League 2023/24 table (according to BETSiE)

1. Manchester City, 87.7 points

2. Arsenal, 86.9 pts

3. Liverpool, 81.8 pts

4. Aston Villa, 70.1 pts

5. Tottenham, 66.6 pts

6. Newcastle, 58.6 pts

7. Manchester United, 58.4 pts

8. Chelsea, 55.7 pts

9. Bournemouth, 51.5 pts

10. West Ham, 51.5 pts

11. Brighton, 49.8 pts

12. Wolves, 48.2 pts

13. Fulham, 46.5 pts

14. Crystal Palace, 44.6 pts

15. Everton, 41.8 pts

16. Brentford, 39.2 pts

17. Nottingham Forest, 31.2 pts

18. Luton, 28.8 pts

19. Burnley, 26.9 pts

20. Sheffield United, 19 pts

