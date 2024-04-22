Team of the week: Two-goal Yoane Wissa leads the line but find out who else joins him in this week's best XI

Goalkeeper: Arijanet Muric, Burnley

Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric helped his side to a much needed win over Sheffield United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burnley’s goalkeeper was in inspired form during his side's comfortable victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday. He made ten saves in total as the Clarets picked up a vital three points in their bid to avoid relegation. With four games to go, they are now just three points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest but odds are still against them - they are priced at 1/10 to be relegated.

Defender: Jarrad Branthwaite, Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite helped Everton to a crucial win over Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton’s young centre-back was rock solid during his side’s victory over Nottingham Forest as the Toffees picked up a vital three points in the relegation battle. Branthwaite completed an impressive 11 clearances and won six duels during the match as Sean Dyche’s men picked up their second win in three matches.

Defender: Ethan Pinnock, Brentford

Ethan Pinnock won all of his tackles for Brentford against Luton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brentford defender put in an impressive performance at Kenilworth Road on Saturday as the Bees thrashed Luton Town 5-1. He made seven clearances and won 100% of his tackles before getting himself on the scoresheet in the second half with a powerful header into the top corner.

Defender: Sergio Reguilón, Brentford

Sergio Reguilón celebrates Brentford's win over Luton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinnock is joined in defence by his Brentford team-mate Sergio Reguilón. The Spaniard put in his usual all-action performance down the left-hand side with ten recoveries and creating four chances for his team-mates. He also provided the assist for Pinnock’s goal with a brilliant delivery from a corner.

Midfielder: Lorenz Assignon, Burnley

Lorenz Assignon was a constant threat for Burnley in their win over Sheffield United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman was a constant threat down the right flank during Burnley’s 4-1 thrashing of the Blades. He doubled his side’s lead shortly before half-time after his burst into the box before providing the assist for Lyle Foster’s strike with a pinpoint pass.

Midfielder: Sander Berge, Burnley

Sander Berge bossed the midfield against his former club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Sheffield United midfielder Berge returned to Bramall Lane to haunt his ex-club with a dominant display in the middle of the park. He completed 90% of his passes during the match while also impressing defensively, with ten recoveries and winning six duels.

Midfielder: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White had a good game as Forest lost at Everton (Image credit: Getty)

Despite being on the losing side this weekend, Gibbs-White continues to impress for Nottingham Forest as they aim to secure Premier League football for a third consecutive season. He completed 49 passes in the match while also creating two chances for his team-mates. After Forest’s controversial defeat at Goodison Park on Sunday, they are now 7/4 to be relegated.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Midfielder: Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After being injured for large portions of the season, Eze has looked back to his impressive best in recent weeks as Palace thrashed sorry West Ham 5-2 at Selhurst Park. His stunning acrobatic finish made it 2-0 to the hosts while he also provided the assist for Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second of the afternoon. He also completed 90% of the passes he attempted on Sunday.

Forward: Leon Bailey, Aston Villa

Leon Bailey played a pivotal role in Aston Villa’s comeback victory over Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Jamaican played a pivotal role in Aston Villa’s comeback victory over Bournemouth on Sunday as they opened up a six-point lead on fifth-placed Tottenham in the race for Champions League football. He provided the assist for Morgan Roger’s equaliser shortly before half-time before capping off a fine all-round display with Villa’s third of the game.

Forward: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Crystal Palace

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Image credit: Getty Images)

The French Striker’s brace helped Palace make it back-to-back victories under new manager Oliver Glasner. His slick finish from Michael Olise’s cross made it four before half-time before he rounded off the scoring for the home side with a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Forward: Yoane Wissa, Brentford

Yoane Wissa scored twice in the win over Luton (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Ivan Toney missing through injury, Brentford needed Wissa to step up and he did so magnificently against Luton. His stunning strike into the top corner opened the scoring before his calm finish into the bottom corner made it 2-0 before half-time. Bees fans will be hoping he can continue his fine form for the remainder of the season.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point