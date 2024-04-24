New Aston Villa badge leaks again after sponsors use wrong image

By Steven Chicken
published

Aston Villa appear to have a new club crest in the works that tweaks the existing effort

Aston Villa badge
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa know it well: changing a club crest is a delicate exercise that has to be managed carefully to minimise backlash from fans who invariably won’t like it.

The Midlands outfit just cannot keep their new badge under wraps, though. The shield-shaped effort – which we would honestly struggle to distinguish from previous versions without a side-by-side comparison – emerged last year after being submitted to the Intellectual Property Office for trademarking, and has now been featured on promotional materials for their new main shirt sponsor.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.