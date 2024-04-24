Former Aston Villa captain: ‘I’ve been trying to find my European Cup Final shirt for a while now'

Dennis Mortimer captained Aston Villa to their famous 1982 European Cup win

Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich, European Cup Final match at the De Kuip, Rotterdam, Holland, Wednesday 26th May 1982. (Photo by Birmingham Post and Mail Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
Former Aston Villa captain Dennis Mortimer reveals he no longer has his 1982 European Cup-winning shirt and has spent years trying to track it down.

The midfielder cemented his place in footballing history when he captained 'The Villans' to their first major continental success with a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich amid a period of English dominance in Europe.

