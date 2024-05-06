Quiz! Can you name every manager to win the Premier League?

You have four minutes to name 11 managers.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here .

This year's Premier League title race is shaping up to be another thriller.

While Liverpool may have dropped out of the running following their dip in form, Arsenal and Manchester City are set to take this year's contest to the wire.

Should Mikel Arteta and Arsenal triumph then Mikel Arteta will become the 12th manager to win the Premier League since the competition came into existance in 1992.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You know what's coming next - can you name the previous 11? Whether it's a the modern-era dynasties or the one-offs, there's a lot of history to contend with here and now's your chance to show off your knowledge.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?

Quiz! Can you get 20 correct answers in the ultimate Championship quiz?