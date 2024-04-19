Explained: The unlikely way that the Premier League can still rescue a fifth Champions League spot

By Chris Flanagan
published

England's hopes of an extra place in Europe's main club competition look doomed – but there is one last hope

Aston Villa
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than two weeks ago, the Premier League was given an 84.4 per cent chance of securing a fifth Champions League spot next season – now those hopes are almost over, apart from one unlikely scenario.

The Champions League moves to a new format for the 2024/25 season, with 36 teams in the group stage rather than 32, and two of those extra places will go to the countries who have the best average performance across all three European competitions this season.

