Quiz! Can you name every club to compete in the Championship play-offs since 2000?

By Sean Cole
published

With the prize of Premier League football on offer, the Championship play-offs deliver plenty of drama and entertainment

Luton Town celebrate promotion via the play-offs
(Image credit: Getty Images)

8 minutes on the clock, 38 clubs to guess.

Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.