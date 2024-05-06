Quiz! Can you name every club to compete in the Championship play-offs since 2000?
With the prize of Premier League football on offer, the Championship play-offs deliver plenty of drama and entertainment
8 minutes on the clock, 38 clubs to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Winning promotion via the play-offs is a very different experience to going up automatically.
The sense of excitement and occasion is only heightened by the final being played at Wembley, with two teams fighting over one spot.
The winner's euphoria is only matched by the loser's despair, as the fate of an entire year's work comes down to a single game.
In total, 38 different clubs have competed in the Championship play-offs since 2000. How many can you name?
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.