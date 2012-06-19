Bookmaker to pay 'barmy' Bendtner fine

"We have agreed to pay the barmy 100,000 euro fine that UEFA dished out to Nicklas Bendtner," the company said via its Twitter feed on Tuesday.

Bendtner, who lifted his shirt to show the firm's name on the waistband of his underpants after scoring his second goal in the 3-2 loss to Portugal, will also be suspended for Denmark's opening match of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

They start the campaign against Czech Republic on Sept. 8.

Denmark began Euro 2012 with a 1-0 win over Netherlands in Group B but then lost to Portugal and were eliminated from the tournament after a 2-1 defeat by Germany on Sunday.