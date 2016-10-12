Boothroyd backs Abraham for Premier League impact

England Under-21 interim manager Aidy Boothroyd has backed Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham to make an impact in the Premier League, but held back on comparisons to Marcus Rashford.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Bristol City and has scored eight goals in the Championship so far this season, making him the division's top-scorer.

Abraham then made his full U21 debut in a 5-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday, marking his bow with a brace.

"I think he is well on the way to proving [his top-flight quality]," Boothroyd, who also serves as the U20 boss and has previously coached the U19s said.

"I've had him a couple of years now and he has ability, he is proving his worth in the Championship and he is a typical young English player who is talented and has been given an opportunity at a club.

"We've got a lot more English players like that, you only have to look at today [Tuesday] to see that.

"He is a good finisher, has a really good, enthusiastic, optimistic outlook on life. He wants to play every minute and is not only a goalscorer but he can score in different positions, with his head and his feet.

"He is a team player and puts a shift in and he knows that because he's been with me for a couple of years now."

However, Boothroyd believes he is very different to Manchester United star Rashford, who has also been quick to make an impact in the England set-up, scoring on his debut for the U21 and senior sides.

"They are different," he added. "Marcus can play down the middle or on the left or the right, while Tammy is more of an out and out centre forward.

"He's somebody else that has been given a chance and he's shown what he's all about. Sometimes that is what it's all about."