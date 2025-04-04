Premier League relegation is approaching fast for Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, and with that comes the threat of losing key players in the transfer window.

Ipswich gambled a significant sum on staying in the top division but their underlying numbers have offered little indication that they were in a false position in the drop zone.

The Tractor Boys haven’t had much to cheer about at all, in fact, and the cost of the drop is that those few bright sparks probably won’t be sticking around much longer.

‘Big clubs will be looking at him’

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

90s icon Alan Shearer is the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League and knows strikers better than anyone.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United man rates Ipswich’s Liam Delap highly and subsequently backs him for a summer switch away from Portman Road.

Liam Delap (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“Liam Delap has been one of the standouts in a really poor season for Ipswich and it’s difficult when you’re up against it every single week to stand out, but he’s been one that has,” Shearer told Betfair.

“Ipswich fans won’t want to hear it, but it’s inevitable that he’ll be linked with massive football clubs because he’s a really good talent.

“They’re sat on something special are Ipswich. They put their neck on the line and paid the money for him and they’ve done very well with him.

“Delap has stood out this season which unfortunately means that he will attract the attention of big clubs.”

Few pundits know strikers like Alan Shearer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Shearer is right on the money.

Delap comes with impressive big-club pedigree and has taken Premier League football in his stride even in a difficult season for his club.

Some of the Premier League’s faltering heavy-hitters need to improve on their attacking firepower and Delap fits the bill.

“Having had a taste of the Premier League, he won’t want to go back to the Championship,” continued Shearer.

Liam Delap is no stranger to the top Premier League clubs

“He’s already been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League and looking at who he’s been linked with, I think he can go in and command a starting role.

“He’s better than anything Man United have got up front. He’s also better than anything Chelsea have got up front, so the answer is simple – yes, he would start for those clubs.”

Shearer thinks Ipswich fans will “probably get angry hearing that” but supporters are aware of the consequences of relegation now.

Delap will almost certainly leave Ipswich and the Tractor Boys will have to find his Championship equivalent if they’re to mount an assault on the promotion places next season.