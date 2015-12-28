Borghi plotting Riquelme return from retirement

LDU Quito coach Claudio Borghi hopes to tempt former Barcelona and Boca Juniors midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme out of retirement

The midfielder, who made 51 appearances for Argentina during his career, announced his retirement from football in January following a spell under the former Chile coach at Argentinos Juniors.

Borghi, who was unveiled as the new LDU coach this month, has revealed his ambition to reunite with Riquelme by coaxing him back into action ahead of the 2016 Copa Libertadores.

"If I have the approval of the president, I will call Riquelme," Borghi told Radio Mitre.

"I have a very special affection for him, I always like the idea of a return to playing.

"Riquelme is very humble. The club has availabilities in its quota of foreign players and is looking for a playmaker."

The 37-year-old lifted the Copa Libertadores trophy on three occasions with Boca Juniors and was a runner-up in 2012.