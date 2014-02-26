Borini sets his sights on Italy World Cup spot

The 22-year-old Liverpool loanee has three Premier League goals to his name this season, including strikes in both of Sunderland's wins against arch rivals Newcastle United.

And Borini, who has one senior international cap to his name, is hoping a strong finish to the campaign can grab the attention of Italy coach Cesare Prandelli.

"I wanted to succeed this season because I want to go to the World Cup," the forward told the Northern Echo.

"I have not heard anything from Italy. I am only focused on myself at the moment. I have to keep scoring goals.

"It will help if we do well in the big games, both in the cups and in the Premier League.

"The national team coach will look for the better players and at the bigger teams in every country.

"That's how it works. That's why if we can stay up, score goals then they will notice."

Borini, whose sole appearance for the national side came against the United States in 2012, knows there is stiff striking competition under Prandelli.

"I would love to be at the World Cup this year," he said.

"There is (Mario) Balotelli, (Giuseppe) Rossi, who is injured, ahead of me, they are the two certainties if they are fit.

"Then there is (Alberto) Gilardino, (Pablo Daniel) Osvaldo, (Luca) Toni, (Alessio) Cerci, (Lorenzo) Insigne, maybe.

"There has always been a chance for me. If I score goals there is a chance. You need to score goals to be in there. It’s not changed."