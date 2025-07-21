Italy's danger player who has inspired her team to history and showdown with England
Italy forward Cristiana Girelli has impressed at Euro 2025 and has led by example
Italy forward Cristiana Girelli has been a key part of the team's tournament.
She scored both goals in their quarter-final against Norway which sent them to their first women's Euros semi-final since 1997.
The star is a thoroughly experienced player, making her debut for her country back in 2013 and she has won over 120 caps since.
Cristiana Girelli: Italy's danger woman to strike England
In total so far in Euro 2025 Girelli has scored three goals.
Her other goal came in a group match against Portugal and it was an absolute stunner from long range.
The 35-year-old is tied for second-most goals with Spain's Alexia Putellas and Sweden's Stina Blackstenius.
The only player to have scored more than them is Spain's Esther Gonzalez who leads the Golden Boot race with four.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Girelli will be hoping her scoring continues against England with Italy heading into the semi-final as underdogs.
England are the Euros defending champions and they also reached the 2023 World Cup final. Italy, meanwhile, haven't reached this stage of a major tournament in over 25 years.
Girelli is also the captain of the Italian team and has led her nation well at the tournament.
She said of the last four match against England: "People calling us underdogs aren't wrong, but football is played on the pitch, not on paper.
"On paper, we're the weaker side – but on the field, we'll be ready to fight. And when Italy give everything, we're always that much harder to beat."
Italy's manager Andrea Soncin's celebration of Girelli's winner against Norway have gone viral.
He ran down the touchline and joined the group's huddle with Girelli at the centre.
Soncin said of what Girelli's goals this tournament have brought to Italian football: "It's something fantastic.
"I think this is the biggest gift we can give to all those who watch us, to all those little girls, those young women who live football with passion."
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.