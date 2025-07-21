Italy's danger player who has inspired her team to history and showdown with England

Cristiana Girelli has played for Italy for 12 years

Italy forward Cristiana Girelli has been a key part of the team's tournament.

She scored both goals in their quarter-final against Norway which sent them to their first women's Euros semi-final since 1997.

The star is a thoroughly experienced player, making her debut for her country back in 2013 and she has won over 120 caps since.

Cristiana Girelli: Italy's danger woman to strike England

Cristiana Girelli has scored three goals at the tournament so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

In total so far in Euro 2025 Girelli has scored three goals.

Her other goal came in a group match against Portugal and it was an absolute stunner from long range.

Cristiana Girelli is Italy's captain at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 35-year-old is tied for second-most goals with Spain's Alexia Putellas and Sweden's Stina Blackstenius.

The only player to have scored more than them is Spain's Esther Gonzalez who leads the Golden Boot race with four.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Girelli will be hoping her scoring continues against England with Italy heading into the semi-final as underdogs.

England are the Euros defending champions and they also reached the 2023 World Cup final. Italy, meanwhile, haven't reached this stage of a major tournament in over 25 years.

England overcame Sweden in a penalty shootout int he quarters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Girelli is also the captain of the Italian team and has led her nation well at the tournament.

She said of the last four match against England: "People calling us underdogs aren't wrong, but football is played on the pitch, not on paper.

"On paper, we're the weaker side – but on the field, we'll be ready to fight. And when Italy give everything, we're always that much harder to beat."

Italy's manager Andrea Soncin's celebration of Girelli's winner against Norway have gone viral.

He ran down the touchline and joined the group's huddle with Girelli at the centre.

Soncin said of what Girelli's goals this tournament have brought to Italian football: "It's something fantastic.

"I think this is the biggest gift we can give to all those who watch us, to all those little girls, those young women who live football with passion."