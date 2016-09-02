Borja aiming to be fit to face Chelsea

Swansea City boss Francesco Guidolin is "confident" that record signing Borja Baston will recover from a thigh injury in time to make his debut against Chelsea.

The Spanish striker, who moved to Liberty stadium in a club-record £15.5million transfer from Atletico Madrid in August, has not played a competitive match since the final game of a loan spell at Eibar in May.

Fellow Spaniard Fernando Llorente has led the line for Swansea in Borja's absence, but Guidolin is optimistic that he will have both players available for the visit of Chelsea on September 11.

"Borja has stepped up his recovery and has now rejoined the full group on the training field," Guidolin told the club's official website.

"He is progressing well and if things continue as they are I am confident he will be available for selection for the visit of Chelsea."

Guidolin, who expressed his satisfaction with the state of his squad this week, has opted to release 19-year-old goalkeeper Oliver Davies from his Swansea contract following two loan spells with Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.