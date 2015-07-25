Borussia Dortmund 2 Juventus 0: Aubameyang and Reus down Serie A champions

Borussia Dortmund exacted some revenge for the UEFA Champions League exit to Juventus with a 2-0 friendly win over the Serie A champions in St. Gallen on Saturday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring for the Bundesliga outfit just before half-time at the AFG Arena, before Marco Reus' superb solo goal secured the win.

The victory is Dortmund's fifth under Thomas Tuchel and sets them up nicely for UEFA Europa League third round qualifier with Wolfsberger on Thursday.

Juve – who included seven of their Champions League final side in their starting line-up – found themselves on the back foot from the outset as Kevin Kampl and Henrikh Mkhitaryan tested Gianluigi Buffon.

The Italy international was again on hand to deny Aubameyang 27 minutes in, but was unable to prevent the striker from breaking the deadlock just before half-time from Mkhitaryan's precise pass.

New signing Mario Mandzukic should have given Juve the lead prior to Dortmund's opener, but the Croatia striker headed over from fellow new boy Paulo Dybala's free-kick.

Changes aplenty at the break slowed the pace of the game down somewhat, but Reus sparked it back into life with a sublime run, the forward dancing through the Juve defence before slotting past substitute goalkeeper Neto - making his debut.

Despite late pressure a third goal failed to materialise as Juve - who lacked their normal intensity - kept Dortmund at bay in their first pre-season outing.