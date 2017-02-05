Borussia Dortmund seal Toprak signing

Borussia Dortmund have announced that Omer Toprak will join the club from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old confirmed last month that he wanted to leave the BayArena after a six-year spell.

Dortmund have now confirmed that the Turkey international has signed a four-year contract after they agreed to meet his release clause, which is reportedly set at €12million.

"Borussia Dortmund have announced that central defender Omer Toprak will join the club in the summer from Bundesliga side Bayer 04 Leverkusen," a Dortmund statement confirmed.

"Dortmund are prepared to meet the release clause in the player’s contract and he will join the squad for the 2017-18 season.

"Toprak will sign a contract running until June 30, 2021 at the 1997 Champions League winners."

Sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's official website: "Omer Toprak is a strong defender with international experience and great leadership qualities."

Toprak, who joined Leverkusen from Freiburg in 2011, has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season - the majority as captain - and has scored one goal.