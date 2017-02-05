Borussia Dortmund seal Toprak signing
Omer Toprak has agreed a four-year deal at Borussia Dortmund after the club agreed to meet his Bayer Leverkusen release clause.
Borussia Dortmund have announced that Omer Toprak will join the club from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.
The 27-year-old confirmed last month that he wanted to leave the BayArena after a six-year spell.
Dortmund have now confirmed that the Turkey international has signed a four-year contract after they agreed to meet his release clause, which is reportedly set at €12million.
"Borussia Dortmund have announced that central defender Omer Toprak will join the club in the summer from Bundesliga side Bayer 04 Leverkusen," a Dortmund statement confirmed.
"Dortmund are prepared to meet the release clause in the player’s contract and he will join the squad for the 2017-18 season.
"Toprak will sign a contract running until June 30, 2021 at the 1997 Champions League winners."
Sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's official website: "Omer Toprak is a strong defender with international experience and great leadership qualities."
Toprak, who joined Leverkusen from Freiburg in 2011, has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season - the majority as captain - and has scored one goal.
