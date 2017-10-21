Bosz bemoans dropped points after Dortmund let two-goal lead slip

Borussia Dortmund had plenty of chances to end a tough week on a high before giving up a two-goal lead at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday, said head coach Peter Bosz.

Dortmund lost for the first time in the league to RB Leipzig a week ago before drawing 1-1 away to APOEL in the Champions League, a result that leaves Bosz's men on the brink of being eliminated.

Goals from Nuri Sahin and Maximilian Philipp had put Dortmund on track for a morale-boosting three points at the Commerzbank-Arena only for Dortmund to subsequently collapse in a ruinous five-minute spell to draw 2-2.

Goalkeeper Roman Burki - who signed a new contract on Friday - cost his side for the second time in two games when he blundered by conceding a penalty that was converted by Sebastien Haller, before Marius Wolf completed the hosts' impressive comeback.

Dortmund remain top of the table despite the two dropped points but Bosz was left frustrated by an inability to seal a victory that leaves his side with one win from their last five games in all competitions.

"It was a very open game. Both teams had a lot of chances," said Bosz.

"If you go 2-0 up and get more opportunities, you have to win the game. Unfortunately, we did not manage that.

"We have not shown the football we can play, especially in playing the ball out from the back."

Although Bosz was understandably annoyed by his team's capitulation, a patched-up defence that featured midfielder Julian Weigl and centre-back Marc Bartra in an unfamiliar role on the right still earned praise from the Dutchman.

"We had to do without a lot of defenders," Bosz added. "A big compliment to those who played.

"Because I know that it is not easy to play as long as Neven [Subotic] or even for Jule [Weigl], who played for the first time in this position. The guys did well."