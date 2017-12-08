Bosz denies crisis talks at Dortmund
Peter Bosz thinks Borussia Dortmund's performances are heading in the right direction as they look to end a dismal winless run this weekend.
Under-pressure Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz has rejected suggestions his playing and coaching staff recently held crisis talks in a bid to turn around their ailing form.
Dortmund have tumbled to sixth in the Bundesliga, with the 5-0 DFB-Pokal win over third-tier Magdeburg standing as their only victory in the past 12 matches across all competitions.
The collapse from 4-0 up against Schalke two weeks ago, which saw Revierderby end in a stunning 4-4 draw, reportedly prompted emergency discussions between Bosz and his squad.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's home game against second-bottom Werder Bremen, the former Ajax boss insisted this version of events was wide of the mark.
"I have a lot of sessions every week, sometimes with defenders, sometimes with all the players," he said.
"It's important to talk to the players and let us have each other's opinions. I do not know what session they're talking about, I think they mean a team meeting."
4 - came back from a 4-goal deficit in the game at Dortmund. Derby. December 4, 2017
Sporting director Michael Zorc has labelled the Bremen game as a must-win encounter for Bosz's misfiring stars and the Dutchman does not disagree.
"We are still waiting for the turnaround, we have to do it now with a win, tomorrow we have to win at home," Bosz added, having noted improvements during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League.
"It is a very important game and the good stages of the past games give me hope for the Bremen game."
