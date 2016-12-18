Bournemouth 1 Southampton 3: Rodriguez nets brace in derby win

Jay Rodriguez netted a brace as Southampton came from behind to win 3-1 at Bournemouth in the Premier League's south coast derby on Sunday.

Claude Puel's Saints have struggled for goals of late, netting just once in their previous three league games, but strikes from Ryan Bertrand and Rodriguez, twice, secured victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth had made a bright start, scoring through Nathan Ake early on and then pushing forward in search of a second.

However, Bertrand - a loanee at Bournemouth during his Chelsea days - equalised with a wonderful individual effort against the run of play, and Southampton took control.

Rodriguez poked into the net after 48 minutes and the hosts, chasing a third straight home win, could not muster a response as the Saints instead added to their lead.

Rodriguez struck a glorious third with five minutes remaining to secure a victory that sees Puel's men climb to seventh in the table, the striker claiming his first Premier League brace since March 2014 in the process.

Amid a lively derby day atmosphere, Bournemouth took the lead after just six minutes.

Jack Wilshere picked up the ball on the right corner of the box, crossing deep to the back post, where Ake flung himself into a header that crept past Fraser Forster into the bottom corner.

Boosted by the opener, the hosts continued to attack and Forster was fortunate to collect a loose ball after blocking Josh King's drive.

However, a fine individual strike soon levelled the scores.

Bertrand collected the ball wide on the left, before turning inside past Adam Smith and Simon Francis to fire a rasping low finish into the net from a tight angle.

Artur Boruc, arguably beaten too easily by Bertrand, was then able to hold Sofiane Boufal's deflected strike, while Callum Wilson nodded straight at Forster at the other end.

Nathan Redmond's tame shot was saved comfortably by Boruc shortly after the break, but a second goal did arrive for the visitors just two minutes later.

Steven Davis - a half-time substitute - swapped passes with Boufal on the edge of the box, before charging through and dinking over the goalkeeper for Rodriguez to force the ball into the net.

Rodriguez then had another opportunity, but this time smashed straight at Boruc after cutting in from the left to work an opening.

Ake blocked from a powerful Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg blast before Redmond curled over and, with Bournemouth still unable to offer a real response, Rodriguez put the result beyond any doubt.

Turning onto a bouncing ball from 20 yards, Rodriguez dipped a superb effort inside the top-left corner to leave Boruc with no chance and hand Eddie Howe's side a third home league defeat of the season.