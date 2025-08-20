Two word clue in Alexander Isak's explosive statement keeps Newcastle United future alive

Newcastle forward Alexander Isak could yet be reintegrated on Tyneside – if two words in his statement are to be believed.

Last night on social media, the Swede claimed promises had been broken and his relationship with the club's hierarchy was fundamentally broken, as he seeks a transfer to Liverpool – yet so far the Reds have only submitted one £110 million offer, which Newcastle rejected, as it did not meet their valuation.

Liverpool are yet to return with a second proposal and Newcastle have not managed to source a replacement for the 25-year-old, which appears a key sticking point in this particular saga.

Alexander Isak publicly states 'promises have been broken'

Alexander Isak is on strike following his failed move to Liverpool

On the evening of the 2025 PFA Awards, which Isak was scheduled to attend, the Newcastle striker outlined the reason for his absence, before going into further detail on his present situation at St. James' Park.

He wrote: "I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

Isak was absent from the PFA Awards gala where he was nominated for Men's Player of the Year

"That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

It is understood Newcastle were not briefed on the player's statement, although the club did respond with a public message of their own, appearing to take a hard line over the striker's future.

Newcastle said: "As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met."

With less than two weeks of the window remaining - and Newcastle set to host Liverpool in the Premier League next Monday - the temperature has been cranked up significantly with the release of Isak's statement.

The club's valuation of Isak has not budged from the £150m mark and granting the player his wish of a transfer is complicated further by Newcastle's attempts to replace him.

Brentford's negotiating position with Newcastle for the transfer of Yoane Wissa has been described as a difficult one with the West Londoners asking for upwards of £50m despite the Bees forward being into the final 12 months of his contract.

Yoane Wissa is unhappy at Brentford blocking a move to Newcastle

Could Isak still be a Newcastle player next month?

However, there is a scenario in which Isak remains a Newcastle player beyond the end of the window, reconciling with the club, supporters and his teammates.

The wording of Isak's statement potentially leaves the door ajar for him to U-turn on his position, stating that 'right now' - rather than in perpetuity - a move is in the best interests of everyone.

Isak has claimed it is in the 'best interests of everyone' for him to leave Newcastle

Newcastle, meanwhile, finished their own public statement with the following: "Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates."

Liverpool visit Newcastle on Monday, August 25 where the atmosphere at St. James' Park promises to be especially charged.