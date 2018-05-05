Bournemouth 1 Swansea City 0: Swans' Premier League status in real danger

Swansea City's Premier League status is in real danger after they lost 1-0 at Bournemouth, giving Southampton the opportunity to send them into the bottom three.

Carlos Carvalhal's men seemed to have done enough to secure another season in the top-flight in early March, but Saturday's defeat - which was sealed by Ryan Fraser - extended their winless run to seven league matches and leaves them just a point above the relegation zone, with Saints playing at Everton later in the day.

Regardless of the result at Goodison Park, the Swans must now prepare for a huge clash with Southampton at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

Swansea looked nervous right from the start and were lucky to remain level until the 38th minute, when Fraser's 20-yard effort took a wicked deflection off Alfie Mawson.

The visitors were more focused defensively in the second half, though they continued to struggle to break down a Bournemouth backline which had not kept a clean sheet in their past 11 matches.

Swansea poured men forward in desperate fashion towards the end but their efforts went unrewarded, while the Cherries passed the fabled 40-point mark to secure another season in the Premier League.

Despite their precarious position in the table, Swansea were guilty of a laboured start and almost paid the price in the second minute, but Federico Fernandez's last-ditch tackle just about put Callum Wilson off.

Swansea woke up and went close twice in quick succession 10 minutes later, Asmir Begovic pushing away Mike van der Hoorn's 20-yard strike before denying Nathan Dyer from close range after Bournemouth failed to clear their lines.

The Cherries remained the more threatening side, though, and Wilson again failed to punish Swansea when he met Fraser's low cross and inexplicably scuffed wide of the left-hand post.

Swansea's resistance faltered eight minutes before the break and there was more than a hint of misfortune about it, as Andrew Surman squared a free-kick across the edge of the area and Fraser's first-time effort found the net after a touch off Mawson.

The Swans improved following the restart and enjoyed some sustained pressure after Jordan Ayew's long-range half-volley was tipped around the post by Begovic in the first minute of the second period.

But they were unable to craft any other genuine opportunities while they were on top and Bournemouth seized control of proceedings again after the hour.

Lukasz Fabianski ensured Swansea had a fighting chance five minutes from time when he made a fine save at the feet of Joshua King, but at the other end they were less impressive and Eddie Howe's side held on without much difficulty.