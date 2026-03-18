Where to watch the football: A complete list of the best 300+ pubs, bars and venues in the UK for live sport

Looking for where to watch the football tonight? Fear not: we've got you covered.

FourFourTwo have put together a comprehensive list of the very best live sport venues in the United Kingdom, with pubs, bars, hotels and event spaces all included, so long as they've got a screen of some sort and a TV license – so whether you're looking to watch the Premier League or scout out somewhere ahead of the 2026 World Cup, we've got the lowdown.

Below, you'll find out FourFourTwo's own picks for the very best from across the length and breadth of our isles – along with the complete list for wherever you are in the UK, including a website, phone number and address for each. Check out our Map View to hone in on a venue, too, or use our Search function to find somewhere by name.

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Map view

FourFourTwo's favourites

Ye Olde King & Queen, Brighton

Image 1 of 3 Ye Olde King & Queen (Image credit: Ye Old King & Queen) Ye Olde King & Queen (Image credit: Ye Old King & Queen) Ye Olde King & Queen (Image credit: Ye Old King & Queen)

INFO 💻 The King and Queen

📞 01273607207

🏠 13-17 Marlborough Pl, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1UB

Table football on tap? Don't mind if we do. A warm and polite old Tudor establishment in the middle of town – we expect nothing less of Brighton – Ye Olde King & Queen is FourFourTwo's favourite pub in the city for the football. Get there early, get a burger.

The Royal Victoria and Bull, Dartford