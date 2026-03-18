Jump To:

Where to watch the football: A complete list of the best 300+ pubs, bars and venues in the UK for live sport

Features
By Contributions from , , published

Here's where to watch the football, with every fine pub and establishment in your area showing the match this weekend

Where to watch the football: A complete list of the best 300+ pubs, bars and venues in the UK for live sport: England fans celebrate their team&#039;s goal as they watch a live screening of the UEFA Euro 2024 final football match between Spain and England being played in Berlin, inside a pub in central London on July 14, 2024. England are hoping to end their 58-year wait to win a men&#039;s major international tournament when they take on an outstanding Spain team in the final of Euro 2024.
We've got your next fave pub (Image credit: BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Jump To:

Looking for where to watch the football tonight? Fear not: we've got you covered.

FourFourTwo have put together a comprehensive list of the very best live sport venues in the United Kingdom, with pubs, bars, hotels and event spaces all included, so long as they've got a screen of some sort and a TV license – so whether you're looking to watch the Premier League or scout out somewhere ahead of the 2026 World Cup, we've got the lowdown.

Below, you'll find out FourFourTwo's own picks for the very best from across the length and breadth of our isles – along with the complete list for wherever you are in the UK, including a website, phone number and address for each. Check out our Map View to hone in on a venue, too, or use our Search function to find somewhere by name.

Article continues below

Map view

Your complete list of 300+ pubs across the United Kingdom: here's where to watch the football

FourFourTwo's favourites

Ye Olde King & Queen, Brighton

Image 1 of 3
Ye Olde King & Queen
Ye Olde King & Queen(Image credit: Ye Old King & Queen)
INFO

💻 The King and Queen
📞 01273607207
🏠 13-17 Marlborough Pl, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1UB

Table football on tap? Don't mind if we do. A warm and polite old Tudor establishment in the middle of town – we expect nothing less of Brighton – Ye Olde King & Queen is FourFourTwo's favourite pub in the city for the football. Get there early, get a burger.

The Royal Victoria and Bull, Dartford

Image 1 of 3
Royal Victoria and Bull
Royal Victoria and Bull(Image credit: Royal Victoria and Bull)