'It feels like the end' Cult Manchester City star on Pep Guardiola leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been a fixture of the Premier League for 10 years and will leave with a host of honours to his name.

Exactly when that departure will happen is a matter of some speculation. Guardiola has been in charge at Manchester City for many years more than predicted, having left Barcelona on a high after four years and Bayern Munich after three.

With six Premier League titles to his name, Guardiola has shaped the modern Man City in his image. The end of an era will eventually come, and one former City star wouldn't be surprised if it arrives sooner rather than later.

Article continues below

'He’s building a team that will probably progress next season', says ex Manchester City man

Former Man City full-back Wayne Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Bridge controversially joined City from Chelsea in 2009 but made just 42 Premier League appearances, later joining Reading after loan spells at West Ham United, Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Now 45, Bridge has suggested that the Man City manager could leave the Etihad Stadium without much warning.

Get VIP Manchester City tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester City's hospitality provides Level 2 South West Corner seating and access to the exclusive Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar. Guests can enjoy premium food and bar options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, and a matchday programme. Car parking (one per four guests) is also included, adding convenience to this enhanced match experience. Read more Read less ▼

"It kind of does [feel like Pep Guardiola’s last season in charge of City], but with Pep you never really know," Bridge told 10bet.

"It does feel like it could be, but you just never know – perhaps he’s thinking about something else in the future. He has been managing Manchester City for a long time – almost a decade with the club.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think it’s one to watch for the rest of the season and see what happens."

If Guardiola is motivated to leave City on a high, the current nine-point gap between his team and Premier League leaders Arsenal might factor into his thinking.

City were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday, losing 5-1 on aggregate to Real Madrid, but still have a chance of winning a domestic cup double. They will face the Gunners at Wembley in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Wayne Bridge in action for Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He’s definitely not leaving behind a dying team," added Bridge. "If anything, he’s building a team that will probably progress next season with new signings and changes.

"I’d love to see him stay for another season at least just to watch this group of players develop and see what they do next season. I’d love to see him stay because I think this team is only going to get better."

Bridge won the FA Cup and League Cup with Chelsea in 2006-07, two seasons after becoming a Premier League winner under Jose Mourinho. After recovering from injury but facing significant competition for his place, Bridge spent the second half of the Blues' next title-winning season on loan at Fulham.