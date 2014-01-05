Bournemouth fans cover coach cost for Burton

Bournemouth's home tie against Burton was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch at the Goldsands Stadium, with a decision reached just over an hour before the scheduled kick-off time of 3pm.

By that time, many Burton followers had already made the 185-mile journey to Bournemouth.

However, the same fans now look set to benefit from free coach travel should they wish to attend the rearranged fixture on January 14, after a group of Bournemouth supporters set up an online fundraising page.

The south-coast outfit gained promotion to League One at Burton in April 2010, and have fond memories of the treatment they received.

A message on the fundraising page read: "On 24th April 2010 AFC Bournemouth secured promotion to League 1 with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion.

"The way our fans were treated that day from the pubs, to the stewards to their fans was just brilliant and has left great memories in many of our fans' minds.

"We were due to meet them for the first time since that joyous day in the FA Cup but the game was postponed just over an hour before kick-off, with most away fans in the Bournemouth area having to face a frustrating day of travelling.

"As a sign of good will, David Whitehead came up with the idea of Cherries fans chipping in to help fund a coach for our friends at Burton Albion so they can experience free travel and enjoy the re-arranged fixture."

By Sunday, £2,296 had been raised by Bournemouth fans - almost treble the stated target of £800.