Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook back in contention after long-term lay-off

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will make a late call on Lewis Cook ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Everton as the midfielder closes in on a recovery from a serious knee injury.

Summer signing Lloyd Kelly is set to return to full training after the defender sustained an ankle problem during pre-season.

Defender Charlie Daniels is recovering from surgery on a dislocated kneecap while Arnaut Danjuma (foot), Dan Gosling (hip), Simon Francis (knee), David Brooks (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Everton are without Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jonas Lossl for their trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Gbamin has been out with a thigh strain since the second game of the season, while goalkeeper Lossl is expected to return to contention next week.

Out-of-favour striker Cenk Tosun could be pushing for a recall after scoring two goals in Turkey’s 4-0 win in Moldova on Tuesday.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, S Cook, Ake, A Smith, Mepham, Lerma, H Wilson, Fraser, Billing, King, C Wilson, Boruc, Stacey, Rico, Simpson, Surman, Ibe, Solanke, L Cook.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Baines, Sidibe, Schneiderlin, Delph, Martina, Gomes, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Kean, Tosun, Richarlison.