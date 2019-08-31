Bowyer calls for Charlton to be more clinical after Reading win

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer believes his team should have scored more goals in their 2-0 Championship win at Reading.

The Royals went closest to making the breakthrough in the first half when George Puscas’ close-range volley struck the crossbar.

Charlton improved after the interval with Jonathan Leko’s deflected 20-yard drive giving them a 51st-minute lead.

Top scorer Lyle Taylor settled the issue from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time.

He slotted home his fifth goal of the season after Pele had fouled Chuks Aneke in the area to extend Charlton’s unbeaten league record to six games.

Bowyer said: “Yes, I thought we deserved to win. The first half was quite even but we were the better side in the second half.

“We dominated the game and created a lot of chances. We got in and around their final third a lot.

“But we should have been more clinical. We should have had another two or three goals and we would have done if our players had made the right decisions.

“Lyle Taylor was there for two tap-ins but we decided to shoot instead of just sliding the ball to him.

“The good thing is that it’s a clean sheet and two goals. But it should have been more, though.

“In the second half, we were much better. We moved the ball quicker and took less touches – that was the difference.

“I thought Reading put up a good fight. They played well, they’re a good side.

“They hurt you on the break and they could have hurt us at the end of the first half [Puscas’ chance].

“It was a carbon copy of what I’ve seen them do maybe four or five times this season. But they didn’t punish us then.”

Reading’s five-match unbeaten run in the league and Carabao Cup came to an end and manager Jose Gomes said: “I’m really disappointed because I was expecting to win.

“We prepared for the game very well and, in the first half, my players showed our plan was good.

“We had a good defensive dynamic. We really blocked out Charlton. We created clear goal situations in the first half but we missed them.

“And in the second half, after their goal, it looked like my team was scared because of the things that were happening.

“That’s why I changed my wing-backs and replaced them with more offensive players.

“The substitutes tried, with good energy, but it wasn’t enough. It was a setback but we are still in the right way.

“There were a lot of things that I didn’t like today but the only one responsible for this result is me.

“I want to protect my players from the things that people can say. So I take all the responsibility for this result.

“In this league, it’s very tough. If you relax for even one second, any team can destroy everything.

“Looking back to the beginning of the season and now we need to find some consistency. Today’s game showed exactly this.

“With my player changes, this is the magic thing in football. If you play PlayStation and you change the players and you lose, you can repeat the game. Here, we can’t.

“But I don’t regret doing it.”