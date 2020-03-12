Bowyer wants Charlton players to focus on survival rather than off-field matters

Lee Bowyer has urged his Charlton players to focus on Championship survival and let off-field matters take care of themselves after another turbulent week at The Valley.

Addicks executive chairman Matt Southall announced the board had accepted majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer’s resignation as a director at the start of the week amid an increasingly bitter dispute.

Southall claimed Nimer had not invested “a single penny of the promised funds” since East Street Investments’ takeover of the club was confirmed on January 2.

That was backed by Football League chiefs, who revealed Charlton are yet to meet the requirements for proof of funding until June next year.

The Addicks were placed under a transfer embargo in January, and although frustrated by the situation, Bowyer has no intention of leaving.

The 43-year-old, who has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the club, told a press conference: “I don’t want to walk away. I could have done that in January.

“Everybody knows what the club means to me. I knew the situation we were in with the embargo and I decided to stay and fight for the club.

“I believe in this club and I love the club. I have a good, honest bunch of lads with good staff around me and good fans who support the players.

“We’ve all worked so hard to get to where we are now and I won’t walk away from it.

“If there’s any club that can come out of it, this is it. This club has been backed into a corner many times and it’s come out fighting.

“This is the time when we need to all pull together, stand there and fight to stay in the Championship for next season.

“Whatever happens outside of that will take care of itself.

“I want to believe everything will be OK, but everyone knows there are a lot of things that have been going on that are not OK.”