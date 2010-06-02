Brad Pitt joins USA bid committee

Pitt joins former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, director Spike Lee and California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on the committee.

"Soccer is a truly global sport and the opportunity to join the effort to have the U.S. host the world's greatest sporting event again is a great honor," Pitt said in a statement.

The United States, Australia, England, Russia and a pair of joint-bids from Belgium/Netherlands and Spain/Portugal are bidding to host the 2018 or 2022 World Cups with Qatar, Japan, and South Korea in the running to host the latter tournament.

The hosts of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup will be decided at a meeting of FIFA's executive committee in December.

The United States hosted the tournament in 1994.

