Controversial Champions League decision could see European competition head to the United States: report

The Champions League is set to undergo a controversial change that could see games in the European competition head to the United States.

One of the biggest club competitions in the world, the Champions League sees Europe's elite battling it out every year for the coveted 'Big Ears' trophy. 23 different teams have won the Champions League in its 70-year history, while a total of 17 different nations have hosted a final, with Hungary set to become the 18th when the Puskas Arena stages the 2026 final.

And while there have been some major overhauls of the Champions League over the years, not least the name change from the European Cup to its current moniker and sides from stronger nations who didn't win their respective leagues being allowed to enter from 1997, none have been quite as controversial as what could happen in the coming years.

Champions League to controversially head to the United States

Expect this sight in the United States in the future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, there's a strong possibility that Champions League games - and even the final - could head to the United States within less than a decade, following the imminent agreement over a new commercial rights deal.

UEFA and the European Club Association - the sole independent body for football clubs at European level - have entered into an exclusive negotiation period with New York City-based Relevant Sports Group. The sporting events promoter has worked on selling the competition's media rights specifically in the United States for for 2024-2027, but the company is now set to become the global commercial rights partner for the period 2027-2033.

Players will soon head away from Europe to compete in the European competition (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The Board of UC3, the joint venture between UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA), has agreed to enter into an exclusive period of negotiation with Relevent Sports over the global commercial rights to the UEFA men’s club competitions for the period 2027 - 2033," a statement released on Tuesday read.

"The decision follows an open tender process, launched last summer, which attracted bids from a number of global and regional agencies. UC3 anticipates concluding the process in the coming weeks."

Relevant Sports Group has been a keen advocate for major European games, both domestically and continentally, to be played in the US. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross also takes charge of Relevant Sports, and discussions took place with La Liga over playing Barcelona and Atletico Madrid's league match at the Hard Rock Stadium in December 2024. Plans were ultimately dropped, but La Liga presdient Javier Tebas has reiterated his interest in playing games away from Spain in the future.

Should a deal between UEFA and Relevant be concluded, then there's a very real possibility that Champions League games will be played in the US by 2033 - if not sooner.

Barcelona nearly played a La Liga match in Miami earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

This would follow the trend of other competitions moving elsewhere for showpiece events. The Spanish Super Cup is now hosted each year in Saudi Arabia, while the Supercoppa Italiana has been played in China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the past 15 years.

In FourFourTwo's view it would be a crying shame for a Champions League final to be played away from Europe, because the vast majority of local fans won't have the option of attending the game. Questions would also remain over which teams are willing to give up their home advantage if one leg from a knockout round is played outside the continent. It's clearly all just a money-grabbing exercise that will eventually force fans away from the clubs they love.