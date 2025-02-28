"As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard that we’ve shown one of most loyal allies!" Canadian national team coach launches passionate rant at Donald Trump

The next World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the final taking place in New Jersey on 19 July 2026.

The three nations however, have considerable political differences to sort out in the 16 or so months before the tournament begins.

Donald Trump took office for a second time in January 2025, and has since decided it best to try and make an enemy of anyone and everyone, none more so than his neighbour Canada, who he believes could become the 51st state of America.

"Canada is a strong, independent nation that's deep-rooted in decency:" American manager launches stern defence of Canada

Alphonso Davies is the most high profile Canadian footballer currently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ex-American international and previous manager of Leeds, Jesse Marsch, is the current manager of the Canadian national team and is currently unbeaten in his five matches in charge.

He has launched a staunch defence of the nation he currently represents as he continues to attempt to endear himself to the support.

Jesse Marsch has won four of his five games in charge of the Canadian national team (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

At a recent press conference Marsch said: "As an American, I’d like to address the 51st state discourse, which I find unsettling and frankly insulting.

"Canada is a strong, independent nation that's deep-rooted in decency. Really. It’s a place that values high ethics and respect, unlike the polarised, disrespectful and, often now, hate-fuelled climate that’s in the US.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Canada values a lot of fairness and unity. It’s a place that I’ve learned, as the national team coach, where people really believe that their differences make them stronger.

“One of the things that I’ve enjoyed the most about our team is they exemplify this as human beings and as a team. They’re almost all first- and second-generation Canadians, coming from different heritage and cultures.

Jesse Marsch celebrating Premier League survival

“But they uniquely are incredibly proud to be Canadian, to represent their country, to give everything to each other, and the love that they have for each other and playing for their country."

He finished his speech with an empowering message to Trump, saying: "If I have one message to our president it’s to lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state. As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard that we’ve shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies."

Jonathan David has been touted with a move to the Premier League in 2025 (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Marsch has been bold in his decision to directly address Trump but many Canadians will feel he has hit the nail on the head. Trump's rhetoric could be seen as disrespectful toward a sovereign nation that serves as a great ally to America and countries in Europe.

Canada next play Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semi-final, where a win will see them face off against the United States or Panama. We have a feeling that could be a tense affair.