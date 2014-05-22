Bradley: Bet against Brazil at your peril

Brazil will start the 2014 World Cup finals at home versus Croatia on June 12, before completing their Group A responsibilities with against Mexico and Cameroon.

Having won last year's Confederations Cup with an impressive 3-0 win over reigning champions Spain, Brazil are widely considered favourites to claim their sixth World Cup title and their first in front of their home fans.

Bradley certainly subscribes to that view.

"I think anyone betting against Brazil - in their home country no less - could be in trouble," Bradley told FIFA.com.

"I think they have a good team, and the enthusiasm that they'll have playing at home is going to be something that's going to be difficult to deal with."

The USA have been drawn in Group G and will start their World Cup campaign against Ghana in Natal on June 16.

Jurgen Klinsmann's Americans will then face Portugal in Manaus on June 22 before taking on Germany in Recife four days later.

Bradley will be critical to Klinsmann's setup and he reckons he is primed for his second World Cup.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who moved to Toronto FC from Roma in January, has appeared six times for his new club in the MLS and has scored one goal.

"I feel good and excited about this stretch coming up," Bradley said.

"I'm working every day in training looking to improve, being sharp and getting fit."