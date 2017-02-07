Braga fans will try anything to win football matches these days

Black cock invaded the pitch in Braga-Estoril game. Braga player proceeds to grab it, then gives the cock to the st… pic.twitter.com/7ZSLJPMz6J

— Soccardo (@SoccardoGame) February 7, 2017

In Portugal, Braga followed up a narrow loss to Moreirense in the Taça da Liga final with defeat at Rio Ave in the league a few days later.

The solution? Bring out some black chickens for their Monday night match against Estoril in the hope of securing three points and jumping above Sporting Lisbon in the table.

And yet, this is something Braga supporters have done not once, but twice in recent months (the first being their 1-0 loss to Porto in early December).

Unfortunately their latest attempts led only to a 1–1 draw against Estoril. Lads, we hate to break it to you but it's probably not working.

(It's certainly not the first time we've seen pitchside chickens, though – let's take some time to remember Blackburn fans protesting against Venky's.)

