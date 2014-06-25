Brahimi: Algeria focused on huge Russia clash

Brahimi and his countrymen will face Russia in Curitiba on Wednesday knowing a win will cement their spot in the round of 16, while a draw will be enough to advance, unless South Korea inflict a heavy defeat on Group H leaders Belgium.

Algeria have never reached the knockout stages in their previous three appearances at the World Cup finals and Brahimi underlined the historical importance of thei game.

"It is one of the most important matches of my career, it is a match which can write a new chapter in the history of our country, and that is very much in our heads," the Granada man said.

Brahimi was left on the bench in Algeria's opening game of the tournament versus Belgium, which the north Africans lost 2-1, while he started against South Korea on Sunday, scoring the fourth goal in a 4-2 victory.

Striker Nabil Ghilas, who has come off the bench in both of Algeria's games so far, claimed that Vahid Halilhodzic's side remain composed.

"We are serene but also focused," the 24-year-old said.

"We are going to try and achieve a second great result and bring pleasure to the Algerian people."