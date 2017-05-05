Bravo out for season as Guardiola loses Aguero & Silva for Palace

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will miss the rest of the season with a calf injury.

Bravo is one of four City players ruled out of Saturday's game against Crystal Palace, with Sergio Aguero, John Stones and David Silva also missing.

The Chile captain was injured while catching a cross in City's 0-0 derby draw with Manchester United, while Aguero sustained a groin injury in last weekend's 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough.

"Aguero is out. Hopefully he'll be back for Leicester," Guardiola said. "Silva is still not perfect. Yesterday [Thursday] was his first training session.

"Stones and Bravo are out. Claudio until next season and John will maybe return in the next games."

Palace are still looking over their shoulder at the bottom of the table, but Guardiola expects a tough test from Sam Allardyce's side.

"I know how tough is Crystal Palace," he added. "They won against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester - the last champions - West Brom, Tony Pulis is always complicated.

"But it's in our hands and we are able to take a step forward to qualify [for the Champions League], if we win all three games we will be in Champions League maybe third position so it depends on us.

"Our home games was not perfect [this season] so we have to change it and after three games we want to play in Europe next season."