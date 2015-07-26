Brazil claim football, basketball, handball gold in Toronto

Brazil claimed three team gold medals at the 2015 Pan Am Games on Saturday, while United States dominated the relays on the track.

Veteran striker Formiga set Brazil on their way to women's football gold as they trumped another South American nation Colombia 4-0 in the final.

Formiga scored in the seventh minute before Maurine, Andressa and Fabiana all struck in the final quarter-hour.

In the men's basketball, Brazil defeated host nation Canada 86-71 to claim gold, while in the men's handball their compatriots edged out Argentina 29-27 in the final.

In athletics action, USA won the women's 4x100 metres relay, men's 4x100m and women's 4x400m, although Trinidad and Tobago denied the Americans a clean sweep by clinching gold in the men's 4x400m.

Trinidad and Tobago team of Renny Quow, Jarrin Solomon, Emanuel Mayers and Machel Cedenio edged out USA's quartet by 0.41seconds, while Bahamas took bronze.

Meanwhile, out on the roads of Toronto, Canada's Jasmin Glaesser went one better in the women's cycling road race than in the individual time trial, taking gold in the former on Saturday.

Veteran Colombian Miguel Ubeto won the men's road race.

USA remain first in the overall medal tally with 261, with Canada (214) and Brazil (140) completing the top three.