Brazil 'eliminated not playing football' - Dunga blasts referee

Brazil coach Dunga said his side bowed out of the Copa America Centenario "not playing football" after a controversial Peru goal saw the eight-time champions crash out in the group stage.

A draw would have been enough for Brazil to progress to the quarter-finals, but after dominating most of the game they fell behind in farcical scenes as Raul Ruidiaz scored via a handball with 15 minutes remaining in the crucial Group B clash on Sunday.

Andy Polo did brilliantly down the right wing to swing a dangerous cross into the box, which left Brazil goalkeeper Alisson stranded as the ball flew past him and towards Ruidiaz, who turned it into the back of the net using his lower arm.

Andres Cunha initially awarded the goal to the outrage of Brazil's players and staff, leading him to consult with his linesman for five minutes before eventually standing by his decision, despite replays - which the referee was not able to consult - showing Ruidiaz had used his arm illegally to turn the ball home.

Dunga was left exasperated by the decision.

"Everyone saw what happened. We cannot change what everyone saw," Dunga said.

"I do not understand why they were four minutes talking about the referee and the assistant then resolved nothing.

"Brazil was eliminated not playing football."

Questions will now remain over Dunga's viability as Brazil coach.

The manner of elimination was controversial, but the coach - in his second stint in charge of the national team - will face a battle to keep his job ahead of the Olympic Games, which is set to take place in Rio de Janeiro in August.