Brazil set to appeal Neymar suspension

Brazil coach Dunga says the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) looks set to appeal the four-match suspension handed to Neymar at the Copa America.

The Brazil captain was shown a straight red card after full-time in Wednesday's defeat to Colombia following a melee in which he appeared to kick the ball at Colombia's Pablo Armero and attempt to headbutt Jeison Murillo.

Neymar saw his initial one-match ban increased to four games on Friday, meaning he will miss Brazil's final Group C game against Venezuela and all three knockout stage matches, should Dunga's men get that far.

When asked about appealing the decision, Dunga told a news conference: "We'll leave this to the CBF.

"They will present arguments on the measures taken against Neymar. We do not want anything in our favour. Let there be equal judgments for everybody in the competition. Only that.

"Our concern is on the game [against Venezuela] tomorrow and we want to make the best job possible, and also find solutions for the team."

Neymar had been in sparkling form during Brazil's opening win over Peru but was well shackled by Colombia - who saw Carlos Bacca sent off - as Murillo's first-half winner claimed the points.

Regardless, Dunga feels the Barcelona man will prove a miss to the tournament, adding: "Neymar is a huge figure in football.

"The attention on him is big also. Everybody who likes football wants to see him on the field - like Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria and Alexis Sanchez. With him, the spectacle would be better, with more quality.

"If each one of us who made a mistake was cut, no-one would be here. We're here to make them grow, not to search for guilty ones."