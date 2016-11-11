Brazil still have room for improvement - Tite

Brazil coach Tite said his team can still get better, despite extending their winning streak with a comprehensive victory over Argentina in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Philippe Coutinho, Neymar and Paulinho were on target as Brazil upstaged rivals Argentina 3-0 on Thursday to stay top in the South American section.

A point clear of second-placed Uruguay, Brazil have won five consecutive games since Tite replaced Dunga, a run of form the 55-year-old did not see coming.

"There are five games on my command," Tite said afterwards.

"I am happy and pleased with the performance. [Five games and five victories is] not expected. It was beyond what I imagined. But they are steps for classification.

"This team still can improve a lot, has to learn to suffer, as it did when Argentina was better.

"I expected more trouble. As it was performing at first, but the circumstances of the game, the fluctuation and shooting of Coutinho, allowed a numerical superiority in the middle that gave us the ability to infiltrate and open the scoring.

"After that Argentina had to be exposed, it increased the field and spaces emerged."

The showdown at Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto was Brazil's first game at the stadium since their infamous 7-1 humiliation to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

"We've already had respect among us," Tite added. "History and all the meaning of being here where great coaches have been, all the athletes who have used this shirt... All this has been here before."