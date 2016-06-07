Brazil v Haiti: Marquinhos calls for clinical display

Marquinhos wants Brazil to show more of a clinical edge when they take on Haiti in their second Copa America Centenario match on Wednesday.

Centre-back Marquinhos started the goalless draw with Ecuador in their opening Group B fixture, with Miranda missing out through injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender is likely to retain his place in Dunga's backline, with the coach not expected to make wholesale changes despite an underwhelming start to the tournament.

But it is the other end of the pitch that concerns Marquinhos, who feels Brazil need to pose a greater threat in front of the opposition's goal.

"We had good ball possession versus Ecuador," said the 22-year-old. "Ecuador's controlled defence gave us problems in our counter-attacks.

"We had a few goal scoring opportunities that were wasted; we can't let that happen with Haiti.

"We need to respect our opponent and know that nothing is given to us just because we are Brazil. We need to perform and we need to earn all the points we get."

Brazil's ranks have been bolstered with Sao Paulo and Gremio midfielders Ganso and Wallace joining training for the first time on Monday.

The duo were summoned as late replacements for Kaka and Luiz Gustavo, who withdrew ahead of the opening match.

Ganso won the Copa Libertadores in 2011 alongside Neymar, unavailable having opted to represent Brazil at the Olympics rather than the Copa America, at Santos, but has been unable to reach the same heights as his former team-mate.

However, the midfielder is pleased to be back in the senior national team after an absence of more than four years.

"I missed the national team. My last time was at the Olympics in London, and today has removed some of that longing," Ganso told CBF.com.br.

"I am very happy because this call-up is the recognition of my work at my club."

Following a 1-0 defeat to Peru in their first outing, another loss for Haiti in Orlando would bring an end to their Copa America campaign.

However, a point for Patrice Neveu's team would be enough to keep their hopes of qualification alive ahead of their final group-stage fixture against Ecuador.