Brazil will continue to grow throughout the Copa, insists Dunga

Brazil coach Dunga believes his side will continue to get better as the Copa America goes on despite their poor start to the special-edition Centenario tournament.

Dunga and Co. were held to a 0-0 draw by Ecuador in their Group B opener on Saturday, an encounter the 52-year-old described as a "bad game".

It could have been worse for Brazil, with Ecuador having a legitimate goal ruled out in the second half at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

However, Dunga says he saw many positives in the performance and goes into their second group-stage match against Haiti with plenty of confidence.

"Our game had some positive things and also some other things we can improve on," he said.

"Even though we could not train much together due to people finishing the end of their seasons, we are doing a good job.

"We will only continue to grow throughout the tournament.

"Tomorrow we must win by any means, and we cannot get another bad result."

Dunga also confirmed vice-captain Miranda, 31, has returned to training following complaints of muscle pain, but is unlikely to feature in Wednesday's clash against Haiti in Orlando.