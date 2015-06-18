Brazil will think how to play without Neymar - Dunga

Brazil boss Dunga said his team need to learn to play without Neymar following the forward's post-match dismissal in the 1-0 Copa America defeat to Colombia.

The Barcelona forward was shown a straight red when an incident involving Jeison Murillo and Carlos Bacca boiled over after the referee had blown for full-time on Wednesday - one that also saw Sevilla man Bacca sent off.

Dunga immediately looked forward to Brazil's Group C finale against Venezuela on Sunday, claiming they needed to learn how to play minus their captain.

"I have to wait until tomorrow to begin to think how to play [without Neymar]," Dunga told a news conference.

"We played once without Neymar [in a 2-0 win over Mexico] and we have to be ready, we have a group.

"We would like to have him but it is not possible so we must find a way to overcome it and solve our situation."

Dunga also claimed Colombia were the instigators of the physical challenges in Santiago, following on from the two nation's previous meeting in September - when Juan Cuadrado was sent off for Jose Pekerman's side in Miami.

He added: "I will have to see the pictures. During the confusion I did not see much. Some things happened that were not in our control.

"Unfortunately, the referee [Enrique Osses] did not know how to control the game. There were some harsh plays like the last game against Colombia."

The loss was Dunga's first since returning as coach, and leaves Brazil second in the group behind leaders Venezuela on goal difference.