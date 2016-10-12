Brazil win 'another step' towards the World Cup, says Tite

Brazil head coach Tite insists his side's 2-0 win in Venezuela was "just another step" towards 2018 World Cup qualification.

The five-time world champions moved to the top of the CONMEBOL qualifying group with their latest victory, scoring through Gabriel Jesus and Willian, as previous leaders Uruguay drew their 10th game of the marathon campaign.

However, Tite claimed Brazil are still a long way from securing a spot in the finals in Russia, insisting his focus had been solely on the fixture in Merida, rather than the upcoming clash with rivals Argentina next month.

"I was thinking only of Venezuela, and how we needed this result and performance in harsh conditions," he said after the game.

"I know how long you [journalists] took to get here. We also had this great adversity - not to mention the state of the pitch, the high level of competitiveness and the battle for points.

"Just because we are the leaders, that does not mean that this position is guaranteed. It gives us confidence and we were consistent again, but it was just another step."

Despite Brazil's fine form under his management, Tite felt any praise should be shared with his players.

"[The plaudits] are not [embarrassing] when they are divided equally and collectively," he said.

"When they are individual, yes [it is embarrassing]. This is the work of the team. If you do not have quality athletes, there is no point putting any technician in power."