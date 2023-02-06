BREAKING: Manchester City to face financial investigations

The Premier have referred Manchester City to an independent commission by the Premier League, over alleged breaches of the competition's financial rules.

The club is alleged to have breached the Premier League's rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position", between the 2009/10 season and the 2017/18 campaign.

This period spans across the City Football Group's ownership.

In 2020, UEFA ruled that City committed "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016, giving them a two-year ban from European club competitions.

This was later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).